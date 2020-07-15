Inks New Distribution Deal

CAROLINE has entered into a worldwide distribution deal with BUSINESS MUSIC in association with DUARS ENTERTAINMENT for label services and development of PUERTO RICO's platinum-selling Urbano artist BRYTIAGO. BRYTIAGO's debut album "ORGANICO" is scheduled for release FRIDAY, JULY 17.

BRYTRIAGO commented, "I am proud to be part of the BUSINESS MUSIC INC and DUARS ENTERTAINMENT family and now also excited to have CAROLINE support on my development as an artist. They work extremely hard, but most importantly they believe in my music and therefore can share the same vision. I am stoked!"

BUSINESS MUSIC owner and BRYTIAGO manager JUAN CARLOS GOMEZ added, "We are very proud of being on team BRYTIAGO. He is an amazing artist with great veracity and talent for days! With the relationship that has been cultivating over the past year or so with CAROLINE, we are confident that "ORGANICO", BRYTIAGO’s debut album, is going to be a massive success and together we will be able to continue to push through the noise."

DUARS ENTERTAINMENT CEO ERIC DUARS said, "BRYTIAGO is a very special project for me. We started unexpectedly conquering the world with the song NETFLIX, then ABUSO and ASESINA; from that moment we have developed a special synergy. As an independent company, we’re happy to be part of the CAROLINE family and together we're going to do everything we need to do so that fans can enjoy a great production, "ORGANICO".”

CAROLINE Pres. JACQUELINE SATURN commented, "Partnering with incredible talents in the Latin music space, such as BRYTIAGO, and his teams at BUSINESS MUSIC and DUARS ENTERTAINMENT, ushers in an exciting time of expansion for CAROLINE. We were thrilled that our first ‘Urbano’ deal was with BRYTIAGO and honored to be playing a role in the continuing development of his career."

Brytiago (Photo: Tamara Figueroa)

