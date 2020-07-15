-
Max Kachinske Exits Assistant To VP/Programming Post At Midwest Communications
MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Assistant to the VP/Programming MAX KACHINSKE has exited the company after his position was eliminated due to the pandemic. KACHINSKE joined MIDWEST in 2018 from NEUHOFF Country WFMB/SPRINGFIELD, IL, where he hosted nights.
In a memo to staff, VP/Programming JEFF MCCARTHY said, "MAX left on very good terms and we appreciate his contributions over the past two years."
