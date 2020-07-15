New Program

AMAZON MUSIC is promoting developing artists with its BREAKTHROUGH program, including a global playlist of selected artists, global marketing support, custom merchandise stores on AMAZON.COM, promotion on AMAZON MUSIC playlists and programming, AMAZON Original tracks available only on the AMAZON MUSIC platform, and support for the artists’ TWITCH channels.



The initial list of BREAKTHROUGH selectees includes Country artist GABBY BARRETT, R&B singer KIANA LEDÉ, U.K. rapper JAY1, R&B singer/poet ARLO PARKS, folk pop act PROVINZ, and German pop singer MALIK HARRIS. BARRETT's debut album, "Goldmine," has seen early success in the program, earning the most first-week debut album streams for any Country act in history.

“AMAZON MUSIC is uniquely positioned to support developing artists,” said Global Head of Artist Marketing KIRDIS POSTELLE. “By using AMAZON’s marketing resources, Breakthrough campaigns will be true collaborations between the artist and AMAZON MUSIC, with each campaign centered around the artist’s brand and vision.”

“Building a career as a developing artist is a marathon, not a sprint; that’s why we wanted to create a program like BREAKTHROUGH that makes a long-term commitment to the artists we work with,” said BREAKTHROUGH Creator DAVID STUART. “We wanted artists to be able to pick up the phone and discuss how AMAZON MUSIC can help make an idea they have a reality, and with BREAKTHROUGH, we’ll be able to do this while supporting the artists’ needs and goals.”

