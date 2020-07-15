Secure Feeds

TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO podcast publishing platform has added the option for publishers to create secure content feeds exclusive to their audiences. Publishers will be able to use the capability for distributing and creating embed players that can only be accessed by select listeners or for subscribers.

“With podcast consumption on the rise, publishers need the utmost control over the creation and distribution of their content in order to both retain and grow their listening audiences,” said Managing Dir. SHARON TAYLOR. “The ability to create exclusive-access feeds enables publishers to expand upon their existing content to offer premium podcasts, bonus episodes, ad-free feeds, and more that will enable them to further their reach and increase their revenue.”

