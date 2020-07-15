Together Again 'Live'

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA are releasing the live album and video documentary "METALLICA & SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY: S&M2" on AUGUST 28th, from the band's historic performances SEPTEMBER 6th & 8th, 2019 at SAN FRANCISCO's CHASE CENTER.

40,000 fans traveled from nearly 70 countries for those two concerts which served as the grand opening of the CHASE CENTER and reunited the band and Symphony for the first time since the 1999 performances captured on the Grammy-winning "S&M album," which featured the first-ever symphonic renditions of songs written and released since those original S&M shows.

On AUGUST 28th, "METALLICA & SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY: S&M2" will be available in several formats, ranging from a digital album on all leading streaming outlets, to 4LP vinyl, 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray versions, to a limited edition color vinyl 4LP + 2CD + Blu-ray Deluxe Box featuring sheet music, guitar picks, poster and more.

In addition METALLICA.com will offer an exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to 500 copies, each featuring actual sheet music used by the Symphony during the shows and hand-signed by all four band members (in addition to including everything in the Deluxe Box).

The band has also released two new S&M2 versions of the songs “All Within My Hands” and “Nothing Else Matters,” both now available across digital platforms.

