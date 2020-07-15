2020 Rhythm & Soul Awards

ASCAP (THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS) launches its fourth virtual awards event, the 2020 ASCAP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARDS, recognizing the winners of the most performed songs of the past year in R&B, hip-hop and gospel music.

Now through FRIDAY, JULY 17, ASCAP will share exclusive photos, videos, acceptance speeches and more from some of its top songwriters and publishers posted with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards to @ASCAPUrban on INSTAGRAM and @ASCAP on TWITTER and INSTAGRAM.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and Pres. PAUL WILLIAMS commented, "As the world stumbles and tries to pick itself up, we must try to offer hope, and healing, and a vision for a better future. That’s where your music comes in. I believe in my very core that your music has the power to lift our spirits, move hearts and minds and inspire real change. That deserves to be honored and celebrated."

The full list of 2020 RHYTHM & SOUL AWARDS winners can be found at www.ascap.com/rsawards20.

« see more Net News