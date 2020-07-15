The Tippins

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to Country star AARON TIPPIN and his wife, THEA, who are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary TODAY (7/15). The couple, parents of two sons, has worked together since the early days of AARON’s career and co-wrote his #1 hit “Kiss This,” among many other songs. They started their companies, TIP TOP ENTERTAINMENT and NIPPIT RECORDS, in the mid '90s.

AARON, who also celebrates his 30th anniversary in the music business this year, is best known for his string of ’90s and early 2000s hits on RCA NASHVILLE and LYRIC STREET RECORDS, including the #1s ”There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio" and “That’s As Close As I’ll Get To Loving You.”

