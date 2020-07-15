King (Photo: CBS)

"CBS THIS MORNING" co-host GAYLE KING is returning to SIRIUSXM to host a weekly talk show. "GAYLE KING IN THE HOUSE" will air THURSDAYS at 5p (ET) on SIRIUSXM STARS, starting TOMORROW (7/16). The show aired as a limited-run six-week series this SPRING; KING hosted a show on OPRAH WINFREY's OPRAH RADIO channel and in syndication via WESTWOOD ONE but left in 2011 to take the CBS morning job.

"The thing that excites me most about this SIRIUSXM show is talking with and hearing from ‘you the people," said KING. “Now, more than ever we need to listen, embrace and celebrate each other. THURSDAY is now my favorite day of the week because I can’t wait to hear what listeners have to say. It’s a safe space to discuss all things.”

"GAYLE KING is one of the most important voices in media today," said Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "She brings incredible insight, breadth, and poignancy to any subject in her conversations with today’s most compelling figures or with anyone calling into her SIRIUSXM show. We are proud of our continued effort to be the foremost creative partner with the people leading the conversations that shape our culture."

