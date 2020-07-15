Moves To WWO

MIKE CARRUTHERS' "SOMETHING YOU SHOULD KNOW" podcast is on the move again, joining the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK. The thrice-weekly show, originally a syndicated radio feature, transitioned to podcasting in 2017 under CARRUTHERS and KEN WILLIAMS' OMNICAST MEDIA and was previously represented by DAX and WONDERY.

“We have admired the tremendous growth of the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK into the top tier through smart, targeted development and strategic partnerships, and are very excited to align ourselves with some of the best creative and executive talent in podcasting,” said CARRUTHERS. “Both KEN WILLIAMS, my partner in OMNICAST MEDIA, and I share previous success with WESTWOOD ONE in radio, and we look forward to continuing that success in podcasting.”

“MIKE and OMNICAST translated the popular SOMETHING YOU SHOULD KNOW radio feature into a powerhouse podcast, allowing MIKE to give his loyal audience a great deal more insight and in-depth information,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. and CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Marketing SUZANNE GRIMES. “With MIKE and KEN back in the WESTWOOD family, we are excited to grow the show’s formidable audience even further and extend that listener connection to our advertising partners.”

