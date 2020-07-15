On WTHO

CAMELLIA CITY COMMUNICATIONS Country WTHO-F/THOMSON, GA has signed up for custom outsourced local news, sports, and weather provider VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER newscasts. VNC's DARRELL MOODY is delivering the news for WTHO under the affiliation arrangement.

VNC CEO JOEL DEARING said, ”We are excited about the opportunity to help MIKE WALL and his great station, WTHO, with their local news efforts.”

