Legendary HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL welcomes MAT MITCHELL as the new Brand and Content/Director for KS95. He succeeds LEIGHTON PECK, who departed in MAY (NET NEWS 5/8). MITCHELL was most recently with iHEARTRADIO/PHOENIX, where he was the PD for Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS FM), Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9), and Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) for the past seven years.

Making the announcement, HUBBARD RADIO/MINNESOTA REGION Mgr. DAN SEEMAN said, "As you can imagine this position attracted some of the best programming talent in AMERICA. We talked to a lot of smart and passionate programmers and MAT was the consensus favorite. He has great experience, vision and a proven track record. MAT has the opportunity to work with one of the most talented staffs in radio. We are excited for MAT to lead the next chapter of KS95.”

HUBBARD RADIO EVP/Programming, GREG STRASSELL added, “Throughout this process, MAT impressed us with his track record, his ability to embrace and work with authentic personality radio, and his skills as a leading music programmer who understands the opportunity to marry a music brand to digital content. I know he will be a collaborative leader with the talented KS95 team to continue the winning legacy built over the years.”

MITCHELL, who arrives in the TWIN CITIES on 7/16, said, “I want to thank GINNY MORRIS, DAN SEEMAN, GREG STRASSELL, DAVE BESTLER and the entire HUBBARD family for entrusting me to lead KS95! I’m so grateful for the opportunity to grow the legacy of HUBBARD RADIO’s flagship brand, and I cannot wait to get started!”

Prior to his time in PHOENIX, MAT spent six years as APD/Afternoons at KRBE/HOUSTON, with other stops at WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, KZCH/WICHITA, WXSS/MILWAUKEE, and KMXV/KANSAS CITY.

