New Endeavor

Music Industry veteran TOM CALLAHAN has just announced the launch of a new company called INDIE ADVANCE. The company is a global music marketing and artist development platform that provides resources and management solutions for artists looking to advance their music careers. The site features eight consulting packages.

Founder CALLAHAN said, "INDIE ADVANCE has partnered with cutting edge music technology companies, licensing platforms, distribution providers and international music executives to build an unmatched team with a proven track record to assist in the artist's journey. We take this responsibility very seriously as we look toward the future.

Dir./Operations, NATLATIA ARAMOVICH said, "this is PHASE-1 of our platform. We are on a trajectory to develop our artists with a multi-tiered timeline. PHASE-2, will integrate a modular educational component to the packages, in addition to some new and exciting features as we expand globally, providing artists even more options to fully leverage their potential."

