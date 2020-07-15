Megan The Stallion (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

TMZ is reporting that artist MEGAN THEE STALLION was shot in the foot twice in the early SUNDAY morning incident that saw TORY LANEZ arrested on concealed weapon charges. (Net News 7/14)

MEGAN THEE STALLION says that she earlier reports of her being cut by broken glass were wrong and needed to be cleared up. She claims that she did nothing wrong and that the police drove her to the hospital where she underwent surgery to remove bullets from her foot.

See more from TMZ.



