Carson Blackley Blake

iHEARTMEDIA Country WNCB (B93.9)/RALEIGH upped MD/midday host CARSON BLACKLEY BLAKE to PD in early MAY. She filled a position that had been vacant since CARLETTA BLAKE shifted to the PD job at Country sister station WGAR/CLEVELAND last year (NET NEWS 3/28/19).

CARSON joined the station in 2017 from the MD/midday position at sister Country station WPGB (BIG 104.7)/PITTSBURGH, where she had worked since 2014 (NET NEWS 9/22/17). Previously, she did afternoons at iHEART Top 40 WDCG/RALEIGH.

Congratulate her here.

