Set Times Announced

BROADWAY MEDIA Alternative KXRK (X96)/SALT LAKE CITY is back with another "X96 FAKE FESTIVAL - VOLUME 3" this SATURDAY, JULY 18th from 11a-7p. X96 has announced the lineup of fake concert sets will feature GARBAGE, THE BLACK KEYS, PRIMUS, LORDE, RADIOHEAD, MODEST MOUSE, NO DOUBT, AFI, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, PARAMORE, U2, and THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS.

Check out the set times below. Tune in JULY 18th beginning at 11a (MT) for the all-day X96 FAKE FESTIVAL on X96.com. Don't forget your backstage passes.

