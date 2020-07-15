Gorka

SALEM RADIO NETWORK syndicated host Dr. SEBASTIAN GORKA has been named to the NATIONAL SECURITY EDUCATION BOARD by President TRUMP.

GORKA, a controversial figure in politics due to his far-right-wing views and combative relationship with the press, was an advisor to the 2016 TRUMP campaign and was briefly a national security advisor in 2017. He has hosted "AMERICA FIRST" 3-6p (ET) weekdays on SRN since 2019.

