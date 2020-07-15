-
Salem Host Sebastian Gorka Named By President Trump To National Security Education Board
SALEM RADIO NETWORK syndicated host Dr. SEBASTIAN GORKA has been named to the NATIONAL SECURITY EDUCATION BOARD by President TRUMP.
GORKA, a controversial figure in politics due to his far-right-wing views and combative relationship with the press, was an advisor to the 2016 TRUMP campaign and was briefly a national security advisor in 2017. He has hosted "AMERICA FIRST" 3-6p (ET) weekdays on SRN since 2019.
