MUSIC CHOICE has promoted GABBY CANELLA from a Senior Programmer to Manager/Programming, where she will continue overseeing all programming for the company's Rock cluster of their audio and video platforms, including Active Rock, Metal, Classic Rock, Rock Hits, '80s Rock, Classic Metal, and Emo X Screamo.

CANELLA will also continue to oversee the MUSIC CHOICE Holiday cluster, including the "Sounds of the Seasons" and "Classic Christmas" channels, and lead their annual Holiday program, as well as other project management and data analysis.

CANELLA, who started at MUSIC CHOICE as a Programming Assistant in APRIL 2013, told ALL ACCESS, "I'm excited to move into more responsibility working with our incredible team here at MUSIC CHOICE. It's been a fun ride working my way up to a Manager position."

