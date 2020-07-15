Nicole Bilzerian

INTERSCOPE veteran NICOLE BILZERIAN has been named to the newly created post of EVP for the revitalized GEFFEN RECORDS. The industry exec will oversee and expand marketing operations at the label, working alongside EVP/GM LEE L'HEUREUX, who joined the label earlier this year.



GEFFEN has been experiencing success with its partners including ALAMO RECORDS' ROD WAVE and LIL DURK, along with artists J.I and ANN MARIE.



Commented INTERSCOPE/GEFFEN/A&M Chairman/CEO JOHN JANICK, "Over the last seven years, NICOLE has proven to be an invaluable part of the team at INTERSCOPE. We look forward to her bringing marketing expertise and deep relationships within the industry to GEFFEN, a label that continues to be an important launching pad for artists and partnerships."



BILZERIAN joined IGA's marketing department in 2013 before being promoted to SVP/Head of Urban Marketing. She began her career in 2004 at JIVE RECORDS in NEW YORK CITY.

Added BILZERIAN, "Over the last six years I've had the honor and pleasure of working with one of the most talented marketing teams in the business. I look forward to expanding marketing operations at GEFFEN and working alongside LEE to support the label's vibrant roster and growing list of diverse partnerships."

