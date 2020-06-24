Ferrall

The relaunch of XEPRS-A/SAN DIEGO as "THE MIGHTIER 1090" has added another show to its lineup with a familiar (and very distinctive) voice, as the station adds SPORTSGRID RADIO NETWORK's SCOTT FERRALL to the weekday schedule for its AUGUST launch. "FERRALL COAST TO COAST" will air live 1-3p (PT) and "FERRALL ON THE BENCH" will air live 7-9p. The shows air on SPORTSGRID, in which THE ELVIS DURAN GROUP is a partner (DURAN's company also has FERRALL as a client), and on GOW MEDIA's SB NATION RADIO (soon to be rebranded as SPORTSMAP RADIO).

FERRALL said, “Returning to XEPRS is an amazing opportunity for me to reconnect with my loyal SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA fans, many of whom have become friends through the years. Sun, fun and sports are my passion and I jumped at the opportunity to work with the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA flagship station to create a dynamic experience for our fans. I’m honored to bring back my gnarly, irritating, annoying, old leather voice to 1090 AM for many years to come. Shake it up!!”

THE MIGHTIER 1090 will represent a resumption of English-language Sports programming on 1090 AM, from which owner INTERAMERICANA DE RADIO, S.A. de C.V. evicted BROADCAST COMPANY OF THE AMERICAS Sports THE MIGHTY 1090 in APRIL 2019 for defaulting on its lease, replacing it with a simulcast of sister Spanish Adult Hits KJAV/MCALLEN, TX. ARIZONA ad agency chief BILL HAGEN has a five year lease on the signal and is bringing back THE MIGHTY 1090's afternoon hosts SCOTT KAPLAN and BILLY RAY SMITH and will also air SB NATION RADIO/SPORTSMAP RADIO/JAKIB MEDIA PARTNERS' "INTO THE NIGHT WITH TONY BRUNO AND HARRY MAYES" 9p-midnight. The station is also using SPORTSGRID's cloud-based automation and live production platform.

