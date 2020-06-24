Toolkit

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is offering a "#Radio100" toolkit to help radio stations count down the 100 days before the 100th anniversary of the first commercial radio broadcast on NOVEMBER 2nd. Included in the toolkit are a celebratory video, social media assets, scripts and other content. The countdown starts on JULY 26th, when the NAB begins to highlight landmark moments in radio history for 100 days.

“For a century, broadcast radio has been a free and local service keeping America’s communities informed, entertained and connected,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “NAB is excited to lead thousands of local stations in a celebration of this historic milestone and to honor radio’s enduring legacy and bright future.”

The NOVEMBER 2, 1920 date is the day KDKA-A (then 8ZZ)/PITTSBURGH aired Presidential election results in the race between WARREN G. HARDING and JAMES M. COX. although radio historians have questioned whether the broadcast is accurately described as the beginning of radio or whether WESTINGHOUSE's publicity efforts overshadowed earlier contenders.

Find the toolkit here.

