Pact With Entercom

ENTERCOM has inked a programming partnership with TWITCH to live stream video simulcasts of its Sports radio programming. Initially, six stations will be included on branded station channels, WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK, WEEI-F/BOSTON, KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS, WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO, WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA, and WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT.

“TWITCH has built a substantial platform for audiences to connect through video content and we’re looking forward to working with them to bring our unrivaled sports programming to millions of viewers,” said ENTERCOM VP/Corporate Business Development DAVID ROSENBLOOK. “This partnership will expand how listeners can connect with our on-air talent through real-time engagement on TWITCH and introduce a new generation of sports fans to legendary sports brands like WEEI, WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, and 92.9 THE GAME.”

“TWITCH is the place where people come to connect and engage over their shared interests, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a group of people more passionate than sports fans,” said TWITCH Dir. of New Verticals JANE WEEDON. “Over the last several years, there has been a growing sports community on TWITCH. With the addition of sports radio, on-air talent and fans will be able to interact and discuss their favorite athletes, teams and leagues with one another in real time. Through features like TWITCH Chat, now the entire audience will be able to participate in the coveted ‘call ins’ and ‘hot takes’ that have come to define sports talk radio.”

