One New, Two Back

This week, the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK is adding one new show, while two others return for second seasons.

Debuting this week are BRIDGET TODD's "THERE ARE NO GIRLS ON THE INTERNET," a look at how women have shaped the web. Back for second seasons are NOWTHIS podcast "WHO IS?", hosted by SEAN MORROW and covering the back stories of powerful people, and "SWORN," a true crime series from the producers of "UP AND VANISHED," hosted by attorney PHILLIP HOLLOWAY.

