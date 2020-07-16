Spirit World Virtual Music Festival

PUSSY GIRL, CATNAPP and YVES TUMOR have joined previously announced headliners HANNAH DIAMOND, COWGIRL CLUE, CAKES DA KILLA and 50 more artists from around the world for the SPIRIT WORLD VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

Presented by IMVU, the world's largest avatar-based social network, the SPIRIT WORLD VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL will take place JULY 23rd-25th. For the complete lineup, go here.

The three-day festival is programmed by BROOKLYN-based electronic duo SPIRIT TWIN and will be broadcast on IMVU’s TWITCH channel starting at 1p ET/10a PT each day.

Admission to SPIRIT WORLD is free, but fans are encouraged to support the performers by clicking the donate button on IMVU’s TWITCH channel. IMVU will be matching donations fans make to performers. IMVU community members who donate will be rewarded with a virtual concert T-shirt for their avatar.

