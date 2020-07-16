Reggae Sumfest

REGGAE SUMFEST has forged a groundbreaking partnership with FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM to host a virtual celebration of JAMAICAN music and culture between JULY 20th-25th, a week after the originally scheduled dates for the festival.

DOWNSOUND ENTERTAINMENT Chairman/CEO JOE BOGDONAVICH, who produces SUMFEST, commented, “When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of REGGAE SUMFEST 2020, our team explored a range of ideas and decided to pursue a partnership with FACEBOOK. The relationship began in 2019, at the NEW YORK launch, when we toured their headquarters. This initiative is in keeping with the creativity and innovation that is characteristic of the SUMFEST team. The post-COVID world will see an increase in virtual events, and this is a positive beginning for SUMFEST.

“This will be no ordinary show. REGGAE SUMFEST has been known to raise the bar when it comes to entertainment, and this will be no different. We know that the new normal has become online events, but we aim to take this to a whole new level to ensure that our loyal fans enjoy the exceptional production and entertainment standards that are part of the SUMFEST tradition."

For more information and scheduled performers, go to www.regggaesumfest.com.

