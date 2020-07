Tom Ford Radio Networks

The TOM KENT RADIO NETWORK has added four radio stations to its list of affiliates carrying its programming,

Adding "24/7 Fun! Classic Hits" is CHISHOLM TRAIL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits KOME and KITT/GLEN ROSE, TX, and M CELENZA COMMUNICATIONS AC WLIM-A/F/MEDFORD, NY and WALLINGFORD BROADCASTING Hot AC WLFX/LEXINGTON, KY.

TKRN CEO TOM KENT commented: "It's summer and the affiliate additions are hot!"

For more info, go to www.tomkentradio.com or contact ED DOUGLAS (EdD@TomKentRadio.com) or (614) 321-6708..

