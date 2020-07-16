Nick Cannon (photo: taniavolobueva - Shutterstock)

It was a real shocker to learn of SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated host and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES morning host NICK CANNON being fired by VIACOMCBS for making anti-Semitic remarks during a recent podcast in which he talked about conspiracy theories about Jewish people and praised a minister notorious for anti-Jewish comments, (NET NEWS 7/15).

CANNON, who is also the host of FOX’s "The Masked Singer" took to TWITTER and told the world about how sorry he was YESTERDAY (7/15) evening for anti-Semitic comments he made during an episode of his videotaped podcast, "CANNON’s Class."

He apologized by tweeting, "First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with RICHARD GRIFFIN. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed."

Here are CANNON's apologetic tweets:

And according to the HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, FOX and CANNON have come to a meeting of the minds and CANNON will keep his deal as host of "The Masked Singer" with FOX saying, “When we were made aware of NICK CANNON’s interview with RICHARD GRIFFIN on YOUTUBEwe immediately began a dialogue with NICK. He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe.

"NICK has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with NICK and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. FOX condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

