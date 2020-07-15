Michael

WASHINGTON NFL radio broadcaster and SVP/Chief Content Officer LARRY MICHAEL has retired after 16 seasons as lead play-by-play announcer for the team. THE WASHINGTON POST reports that MICHAEL announced his retirement WEDNESDAY, although the team, in the midst of discarding its longtime racial-slur name, did not comment about the retirement.

MICHAEL, who replaced FRANK HERZOG as the voice of the team in 2004, issued a statement saying, “After 16 great years my time with the organization is over. As of today I’ll be retiring from my position with the team. As a lifelong Washingtonian I was blessed to work with a lot of great people. I want to thank everyone who contributed over the years. I’m especially grateful to (owner) DAN SNYDER for giving me the opportunity. On to the next chapter.”

The retirement comes as speculation about the team centering on departures from the front office is rampant among WASHINGTON sports media, with several reporters hinting about major negative news about to be revealed in a WASHINGTON POST story but not posting details. Director of Pro Personnel ALEX SANTOS and his assistant RICHARD MANN II were fired on SATURDAY (7/11).

