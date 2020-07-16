Sold

VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC is selling K249EX/DENVER to LATINO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $50,000. The primary station is KBNO-A/DENVER under a retransmission consent agreement in place since 2016.

In other filings with the FCC, POWELL MEREDITH COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY is selling K287BP/SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX to CARLOS LOPEZ for $30,000. The primary station is listed as noncommercial Religion KJJF/HARLINGEN, TX.

TRI-STAR MEDIA, LLC is selling K261EN/CEDAR CITY, UT to SOUTHWEST MEDIA ADVERTISING, INC. for $10,000. The primary station is listed as SOUTHERN UTAH UNIVERSITY noncommercial Variety KSUU/CEDAR CITY.

CECILIA H. LIFOIFOI is selling her 80% of HOLONET CORPORATION, licensee of AC KZMI/GARAPAN-SAIPAN, MP, to HE YAN for $8,000.

And WHVN, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WAVO-A-W228EJ/ROCK HILL, SC and W282BP/CHARLOTTE, NC to BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $445,000.

