Mike Will Made-it (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Producer, songwriter and music executive MIKE WILL MADE-IT has signed With WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC is the global publishing arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP.

In addition to his producing and songwriting, MIKE WILL MADE-IT is the founder of EAR DRUMMER ENTERTAINMENT and EAR DRUMMER RECORDS,

