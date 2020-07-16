July 29th

The deal between President BARACK OBAMA and MICHELLE OBAMA's HIGHER GROUND production company and SPOTIFY has borne its first fruit with the announcement of "THE MICHELLE OBAMA PODCAST," debuting as a SPOTIFY exclusive on JULY 29th. The interview show will feature talks with Dr. SHARON MALONE, CRAIG ROBINSON, VALERIE JARRETT, CONAN O’BRIEN, MICHELE NORRIS, and others in its first season.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” said MICHELLE OBAMA. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations -- and hard conversations --with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

“At SPOTIFY we seek to connect listeners with the world’s most authentic and compelling voices,” said SPOTIFY Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer DAWN OSTROFF. “We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between First Lady MICHELLE OBAMA and her guests.”

