ZoneCasting

GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS' MaxxCast geo-targeting multi-site ZoneCast technology has been deployed for the first time for commercial HD RADIO on ENTERCOM Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO. The technology uses a network of on-channel boosters, and the use at KWFN improves the station's signal in the northeastern SAN DIEGO COUNTY area along the 15 freeway and State Route 78; GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS has proposed to the FCC that the ZoneCast technology be permitted to transmit geotargeted programming as well.

“Providing a digitally clear, strong HD signal to the flagship station of the SAN DIEGO PADRES serves the expanded listening audience and advertisers,” said GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS CTO BILL HIEATT. “The MaxxCasting system now reaches listeners in previously underserved areas north of SAN DIEGO, including the cities of ESCONDIDO, RAMONA, and SAN MARCOS. The immediate results have been positive: KWFN saw a one-month ratings share increase from 1.8 to 2.5 post-launch.”

ENTERCOM SAN DIEGO Technical Operations Dir. JR ROGERS said, “There is no question that commuter listening experience has improved, as the holes in the signal coverage have been greatly diminished.... The community was previously served by a massive AM signal originating in MEXICO. We especially wanted to provide the PADRES and their fans as close to 100 percent coverage as possible. While high-power AM has a much broader coverage pattern, FM offers far superior sound. The MaxxCasting system will provide the community with higher quality game coverage, and better penetrate the entire market.”

