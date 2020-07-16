Charlamagne Tha God (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, host of iHEARTRADIO Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK and PREMIERE NETWORKS' syndicated morning show, THE BREAKFAST CLUB, has defended fellow morning host and TV personality NICK CANNON. THE BREAKFAST CLUB discussed CANNON's firing by VIACOMCBS over CANNON's comments during a podcast featuring PROFESSOR GRIFF of PUBLIC ENEMY.

