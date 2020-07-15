-
Justice Department Approves Liberty Media's Proposed Increased Stake In iHeartMedia
The DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE has approved LIBERTY MEDIA's proposed increase in its stake in iHEARTMEDIA. POLITICO reports that the DOJ's Anti-Trust Division has given LIBERTY the green light to acquire up to 50% of iHEARTMEDIA.
JOHN MALONE's LIBERTY presently owns 5% of iHEART and owns SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and 33% of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT. LIBERTY's interest in ultimately taking control of iHEARTMEDIA has been widely reported in recent years.
