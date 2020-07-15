Gets DOJ OK

The DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE has approved LIBERTY MEDIA's proposed increase in its stake in iHEARTMEDIA. POLITICO reports that the DOJ's Anti-Trust Division has given LIBERTY the green light to acquire up to 50% of iHEARTMEDIA.

JOHN MALONE's LIBERTY presently owns 5% of iHEART and owns SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and 33% of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT. LIBERTY's interest in ultimately taking control of iHEARTMEDIA has been widely reported in recent years.

