Rapper MONEYBAGG YO will join with SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS (SBS), MOUTH OF THE SOUTH, and iHEARTMEDIA for a virtual “BACK TO SCHOOL” block party TONIGHT at 6p (CT).

The MEMPHIS born rapper will donate 10,000 face masks to the faculty and students of SCS. In addition, there will also be performances and special guests at this evenings event.

SCS hosts a big block party each year for families at the Board of Education as the school year nears. However due to COVID-19, this year’s party is moving online to stream live on the SCS FACEBOOK and TWITTER pages, and SCS’s WQOK (88.5 THE VOICE OF SCS).

Superintendent Dr. JORIS M. RAY said, “Some may consider this worldwide health crisis a lose, lose situation for schools and education. But change champions claim this to be a “win, win” for our children. As the SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS period to choose learning options closes this week, we’re grateful for our partners at iHEARTMEDIA and MOUTH OF THE SOUTH for uplifting our community and helping our parents make an informed decision. With the health and safety of our families, educators, and staff as our top priority, we will return stronger.”

MONEYBAGG YO added, “This pandemic has negatively affected so many lives, but it has also shown that there is power in numbers, and that no matter who you are you can bring positive change. I hope that these masks play a part in keeping our children and teachers safe as we continue to find more ways that we can assist.”

SAFE SUMMER BLOCK PARTY SERIES Founder/Event Organizer ARTEMIS “PEPPA- MOUTH OF THE SOUTH” WILLIAMS said, “This event is needed now more than ever. We are in unprecedented times that require us all to do more. I commend MONEYBAGG, SCS, and all other entities that are going above and beyond for our students in these difficult times.”

