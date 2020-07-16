Charles Clark 'Chuck' Renwick

Condolences to the family and friends of longtime broadcaster CHARLES CLARK "CHUCK" RENWICK, who died JUNE 19th after a 10-day hospitalization for pneumonia.

RENWICK worked as a disc jockey, and did news and sports for stations in COLUMBUS and CLEVELAND before moving into a management role with STORER BROADCASTING, first as GM of WCJW & WJW/CLEVELAND and later as STORER's Head of Programming.

A Celebration of Life will be held in MICHIGAN at a later date.

