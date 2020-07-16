Laura Carter

INTERSCOPE RECORDS has promoted LAURA CARTER to SVP/Head of Urban Marketing.

INTERSCOPE/GEFFEN/A&M Chairman/CEO JOHN JANICK said, "LAURA's creativity, boldness and attention to detail shine. Our artists and label partners will be in very capable hands with LAURA overseeing the marketing team."

CARTER added, "I'm thrilled to be able to continue to contribute to the success of our artists and label partners in a bigger, more collaborative way. I step into this role taking great pride in being trusted and empowered by JOHN JANICK, JOIE MANDA, and STEVE BERMAN to be a voice and leader for the marketing team."

She joined INTERSCOPE in 2008. Over 12 years she’s worked closely with J. COLE and DREAMVILLE as well as with MUSTARD's 10 SUMMERS label.

