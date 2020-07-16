Tom Starr (Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends healing wishes to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s TOM STARR, who is taking a leave of absence from the company to focus on his cancer battle. STARR, a Regional Mgr. of Radio & Streaming for the company’s WAR promotion team, shared the difficult news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (7/15).

He wrote, “I wanted to let you all know that my cancer has come back. I am already back on chemo again, and it seems to be working, but it is really early. I feel better today than I have in months, so that's a good thing. I will be taking a leave of absence from work. I am so grateful to work at WARNER NASHVILLE. Please treat my artists well, while I am away. And include me in your thoughts and prayers. I hope we get to see each other again soon. I am looking forward to it. Take care, wear a mask. Peace and love.”

A veteran record promoter, STARR has been with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE since 2014 after previous stops at INTERSCOPE, EMI/CAPITOL, JIVE, MCA and ELEKTRA RECORDS. Send get well wishes here.

