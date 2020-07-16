Virtual Event

iHEARTMEDIA Gospel WHAL (95.7 HALLELUJAH FM)/MEMPHIS is holding a "Virtual HALLELUJAH Summer Jam" TOMORROW (7/17) at 7p (CT) on-air, online, and via FACEBOOK Live. The event will be hosted by the station's ANDRE' MONIE, SHERRY MACKEY, TRACY BETHEA, SONYA LAKEY, TORREZ HARRIS, and VICTOR SOSA and will include performances by FRED HAMMOND, JAMES FORTUNE & FIYA, JEKALYN CARR, LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, PASTOR MIKE JR., PJ MORTON, JOJO MARTIN, MARVIN SAPP, ANTHONY BROWN AND GROUP THERAPY, and THE WILLIAMS BROTHERS, plus special appearances from DEITRICK HADDON and TODD DULANEY.

“During uncertain times like these, it’s vital that HALLELUJAH FM continues to uplift, encourage and inspire our listeners with great content,” said PD/host TRACY BETHEA. “There is nothing like SUNDAY morning church service, and while many churches are still closed due to the pandemic, HALLELUJAH FM is bringing ‘church service’ into homes across the country. This first-ever virtual HALLELUJAH Summer Jam will be epic, featuring performances from award winning gospel artists, a special Black Lives Matter tribute, and special surprise guests throughout the night.”

« see more Net News