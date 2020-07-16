Virtual

The live event has been postponed until the FALL, but MONTREAL's annual JUST FOR LAUGHS comedy festival will hold a virtual version that will exclusively air on SIRIUSXM on the live event's original dates. The JUST FOR LAUGHS VIRTUAL COMEDY FESTIVAL will air two one-hour specials every day JULY 20-25 on six SIRIUSXM comedy channels, KEVIN HART'S LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO, RAW DOG COMEDY, LAUGH USA, JEFF & LARRY'S COMEDY ROUNDUP, COMEDY GREATS, and JUST FOR LAUGHS CANADA.

The specials will include commentary from HART, HOWIE MANDEL, RONNY CHIENG, CAROLINE RHEA, JIM NORTON, ALONZO BODDEN, and other comics, as well as highlights of past JUST FOR LAUGHS sets, including ANDY KINDLER's annual "State of the Industry" speeches. PANDORA will also offer JUST FOR LAUGHS playlists.

JFL Pres. BRUCE HILLS said, “We were thrilled when SIRIUSXM approached us with this idea. Now, on what would have been this year’s festival dates, we will carry on the tradition by sharing some of the greatest performances from our 37 years of festivals which includes some amazing homegrown Canadian content.”



“JUST FOR LAUGHS is the world’s premier comedy festival that we look forward to being a part of every year,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Comedy Programming JACK VAUGHN. “So while we can’t be in MONTREAL this summer, going to shows, eating poutine way too late, and dodging giant political street puppets, SIRIUSXM is thrilled to team up with the festival to create the next best thing.”

