ENTERCOM Top 40 KAMP (97.1 AMP RADIO)/LOS ANGELES Operations and Creative Director JAKE KAPLAN has added imaging duties as part of the production team at UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' "OPEN HOUSE PARTY." KAPLAN, the winner of the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT's 2020 Imaging/Production Award, is represented by CESD's NATE SEITZ.

UNITED STATIONS' EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK said, “It’s a rare day when a legendary show can be made better, but that’s what has happened to OPEN HOUSE PARTY with the addition of JAKE KAPLAN’s production. His skills have given the show a bit of an audio facelift and we love it.”

OPEN HOUSE PARTY host KANNON added, “As a lifelong fan of the show, I want the program to always sound as exciting as possible, and nobody could modernize the program better than JAKE. I am super-stoked!”

