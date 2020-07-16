SirusXM's Virtual Country Music Festival

SIRIUSXM will broadcast its first ever "Highway Finds Fest," a three-day, virtual Country music festival starting on FRIDAY, JULY 17th at 12p (ET), and continuing through SUNDAY, JULY 19th. It will be available on the sactaster's "The Highway" channel and on the SIRIUSXM app, and feature artists spotlighted in the "Highway Finds" program early in their careers.

RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS will headline FRIDAY'S broadcast, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE'S MAREN MORRIS will close things out SATURDAY, and MCA NASHVILLE'S SAM HUNT will close out the weekend on SUNDAY. Other artists set to perform exclusive new sets from their homes are: ADAM DOLEAC, ANGIE K, BRETT YOUNG, BROWN & GRAY, CARLY PEARCE, CHASE RICE, CHRIS JANSON, COLE SWINDELL, DANIELLE BRADBERY, GONE WEST, JORDAN DAVIS, KELSEA BALLERINI, MADDIE & TAE, PARKER MCCOLLUM, PARMALEE, ROSS ELLIS, RUSSELL DICKERSON, RYAN HURD, TYLER FARR and TYLER RICH. Former "Highway Finds" artists, INGRID ANDRESS, GABBY BARRETT, ASHLEY MCBRYDE and NIKO MOON will serve as festival emcees.

Following SUNDAY's HUNT performance, the fest will feature a special broadcast of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's 2019 exclusive performance for SIRIUSXM's subscribers from NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

