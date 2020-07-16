Elizabeth Brahan

NASHVILLE-based music publishing company SPROCKETS, sister company to COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP (CMG), has hired ELIZABETH BRAHAN as Dir. of Publishing. Prior to SPROCKETS, BRAHAN was at BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC, with previous stints at COMBUSTION MUSIC and BIG LOUD. In her new role, BRAHAN will report to SPROCKETS founder and owner WILL EDWARDS.

“Over the many years of knowing ELIZABETH, I have seen how she takes every work opportunity to fine-tune and elevate her skills," said CMG Head of A&R and Label Acquisitions DEWAYNE BROWN. "Her experience in the business side of publishing, including contracts, all inner workings of a publishing company, paired with her deep passion for songs makes her the perfect fit for her new role. We are thrilled to have her join the SPROCKETS/CMG family.”

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to work for a company with so much innovation and vision,” says BRAHAN. “I am thankful to WILL EDWARDS for his belief in me, as well as the enormous support from DEWAYNE BROWN. I look forward to what we have to come for the writers and all those working alongside SPROCKETS.”

