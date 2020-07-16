Congratulations to CONCORE ENTERTAINMENT, the SONY MUSIC-distributed label that has been making it's mark on the charts, recently becoming the only indie label in the MEDIABASE Top 50 with the song "Pacemaker" by NATALIA DAMINI (feat. PETEY PABLO).

CONCORE then partnered with TNA ENTERTAINMENT to release the powerful ballad, "I'll Give My Soul" by MAI PHUONG. The AC radio release is the first single from the animated motion picture soundtrack, She-Kings. In addition, REUBEN CANNON is moving up the Urban AC charts with his single, "Fire."

CONCORE CEO, CHARVE THE DON says he contributes the company's success to being blessed with great relationships throughout the industry and by focusing on the artists and music, not the numbers.

« see more Net News