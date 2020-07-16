Nominees Revealed

The NASHVILLE chapter of the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has revealed the nominees for its fifth annual AIMP NASHVILLE awards. Voting will begin on MONDAY, JULY 20th and end on FRIDAY, JULY 24TH, with the winners to be announced the following week. The in-person ceremony originally scheduled for APRIL 27th at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM was cancelled due to COVID-19, but winners will still receive their awards via mail.

“While we wish we could bring the NASHVILLE community together at the RYMAN this year, we’re still excited to honor the hard work of our local independent publishers and songwriters,” said AIMP NASHVILLE Chapter Pres. JOHN OZIER. “In times like these, we need music even more than ever. These companies and individuals are doing their part to keep people entertained during this unpredictable time, and they must be celebrated.”

Here's the full list of nominees by category:

AIMP Publisher of the Year

•BIG MACHINE MUSIC PUBLISHING

•KOBALT MUSIC

•CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT

•SMACKSONGS

•PEER MUSIC

•DOWNTOWN MUSIC

AIMP Rising Songwriter of the Year

•ALLISON VELTZ CRUZ

•ALYSA VANDERHEYM

•HUNTER PHELPS

•JAMESON RODGERS

•JENNIFER DENMARK

•SAM SUMSER

AIMP Rising Artist-Writer of the Year

•HAILEY WHITTERS

•KYLIE MORGAN

•MATT STELL

•RUNAWAY JUNE

•RYAN HURD

•TENILLE TOWNES

AIMP Songwriter of the Year

•ASHLEY GORLEY

•HARDY

•LUKE COMBS

•LAURA VELTZ

•HILLARY LINDSEY

•JORDAN SCHMIDT

AIMP Artist-Writer of the Year

•ASHLEY MCBRYDE

•BROTHERS OSBORNE

•HARDY

•LUKE COMBS

•MORGAN WALLEN

•OLD DOMINION

AIMP Song Champion of the Year

•ALEX HEDDLE

•BRAD PETERSON

•DAVID ISRAELITE

•GREG GALLO

•LEE KRABEL

•STEPHANIE COX

AIMP Publisher’s Pick

•“God And Country Music” (BARRY DEAN, LORI MCKENNA, LUKE LAIRD) independently published by CREATIVE NATION. Recorded by GEORGE STRAIT

•“One Night Standards” (ASHLEY MCBRYDE, NICOLETTE HAYFORD, SHANE MCANALLY) independently published by SMACKSONGS, RIVER HOUSE, CANNED BISCUIT SONGS. Recorded by MCBRYDE

•“Seeing Other People” (EMILY FALVEY, JASON AFABLE, MATT MCGINN) independently published by SMACKSONGS, MCGINNTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, RARESPARK MEDIA GROUP. Recorded by MACKENZIE PORTER

•“Small Town Hypocrite” (CAYLEE HAMMACK, JARED SCOTT) independently published by PLAID FLAG MUSIC. Recorded by HAMMACK

•“To Hell And Back” (JESSIE JO DILLON, MAREN MORRIS, LAURA VELTZ) independently published by BIG MACHINE MUSIC, BIG YELLOW DOG, REVELRY, KOBALT MUSIC. Recorded by MORRIS

•“Wish For The World” (AARON ESHUIS, JOE CLEMMONS, RYAN HURD) independently published by BIG MACHINE MUSIC, MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA. Recorded by HURD

AIMP Song of the Year

•“10,000 Hours” (DAN SMYERS, JASON BOYD, JESSIE JO DILLON, JORDAN REYNOLDS, JUSTIN BIEBER, SHAY MOONEY) independently published by BIG MACHINE MUSIC. Recorded by DAN + SHAY and BIEBER

•“Beer Never Broke My Heart” (JONATHAN SINGLETON, LUKE COMBS, RANDY MONTANA) independently published by BIG MACHINE MUSIC, 50 EGG MUSIC. Recorded by COMBS

•“Heartache Medication” (BARRY DEAN, JON PARDI, NATALIE HEMBY) independently published by CREATIVE NATION, SONG FACTORY, PULSE NATION, MV2 ENTERTAINMENT. Recorded by PARDI

•“One Man Band” (BRAD TURSI, JOSH OSBORNE, MATTHEW RAMSEY, TREVOR ROSEN) independently published by WRENSONG ENTERTAINMENT, ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT, TWELVE6 ENTERTAINMENT, SMACKSONGS. Recorded by OLD DOMINION

•“Prayed For You” (ALLISON VELTZ CRUZ, ASH BOWERS, MATT STELL) independently published by BIG DEAL MUSIC, WIDE OPEN MUSIC, ENDURANCE MUSIC. Recorded by STELL

•“The Bones” (JIMMY ROBBINS, MAREN MORRIS, LAURA VELTZ) independently published by BIG YELLOW DOG, BIG MACHINE MUSIC, JRM PUBLISHING, ROUND HILL MUSIC. Recorded by MORRIS

