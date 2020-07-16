Beard

Former GREATER MEDIA Sports WMGC (DETROIT SPORTS 105.1) and iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDFN-A (1130 THE FAN)/DETROIT host RICO BEARD has been hired as MIKE VALENTI's co-host for afternoons 2-6p (ET) at ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-A (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT, starting AUGUST 3rd. VALENTI's current producer and on-air contributor MIKE SULLIVAN is exiting with BEARD's arrival, with SULLIVAN's last day at THE TICKET set for JULY 31st.

“RICO’s immeasurable experience covering all avenues of the DETROIT sports scene has granted him a front row ticket to some of the biggest stages in sports,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “RICO has been on our wish list of talent to join our team for quite some time and we look forward to him joining MIKE VALENTI in offering a dynamic afternoon show for our listeners. We thank MIKE SULLIVAN for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best in his new endeavor.”



“I am extremely blessed and honored in becoming a host on ‘THE MIKE VALENTI SHOW’ on 97.1 THE TICKET,” said BEARD. “I was flattered when MIKE VALENTI himself asked me to join his show. My job will be to bring in a new voice and opinions to a show that is already one of the best shows not only in DETROIT but in the sports talk radio industry throughout the U.S.”



“I’ve wanted to work with RICO for several years now and it is simply fantastic the occasion has arrived,” said VALENTI. “Adding RICO to our show represents a massive opportunity to not only stay at No. 1 but to evolve and become even stronger. I’m really proud of the show we created. SULLIVAN means a lot to this show, to the station and to me personally. I’m excited about his new opportunity and wish him all the success in the world.”

