Appeal To Capitol Hill

The broadcasting industry's push to have local media included among the beneficiaries when and if another COVID-19 pandemic relief bill is proposed in CONGRESS and the SENATE continues with a letter from broadcasters associations from all 50 states, D.C., and PUERTO RICO to HOUSE and SENATE leaders urging that local media be included in any Paycheck Protection Program and that federal advertising spending on COVID-19 messaging prioritize local media.

The letter to HOUSE Speaker NANCY PELOSI (D-CA) and Minority Leader KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA) and SENATE Majority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY) and Minority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) echoes previous letters from media organizations including the NAB in asking that the PPP be open to local stations and clusters which did not qualify in the original program because they are considered part of their larger parent organizations. The organizations ask in the letter for support of the provisions in the Local News and Emergency Act (S.3718/H.R.6897), which were also part of the HEROES Act passed by the HOUSE, and also ask that any relief legislation "direct U.S. government advertising campaigns to fund and prioritize local media for the promotion of important federal priorities."

