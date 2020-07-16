Quarts Hill launched

BBR MUSIC GROUP founder BENNY BROWN, former BBR CFO PAUL BROWN and songwriter JASON SELLERS have partnered with global distribution company THE ORCHARD to launch NASHVILLE-based record label QUARTZ HILL RECORDS as a joint venture.

BENNY BROWN sold the independent BBR MUSIC GROUP — home of imprints BROKEN BOW RECORDS, STONEY CREEK RECORDS and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS, plus publishing arm MAGIC MUSTANG MUSIC — to BMG in 2017 (NET NEWS 1/30/17). Both of the BROWNS remained on board for a time as consultants after the sale. BENNY, a CALIFORNIA automobile dealer, founded BBR in 1999 and went on to enjoy success with JASON ALDEAN, CRAIG MORGAN and THOMPSON SQUARE, among other acts.

SELLERS is the writer of numerous Country singles, including ALDEAN and KELLY CLARKSON’s “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” RASCAL FLATTS’ “I Won’t Let Go” and JOE NICHOLS’ “Sunny And 75.”

