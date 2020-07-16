Broader Representation

FRIENDS OF KEXP Triple A KEXP/SEATTLE has announced programming changes that will bring a wider range of DJ voices, experiences, and expertise to its radio programming. Also announced are changes to KEXP’s creative and content teams, including the addition of two new full-time leadership positions in music curation and editorial direction, and the expansion of several production roles. These changes begin on MONDAY, JULY 27th.

Highlights include:

• An updated radio programming schedule and the addition of KEXP DJs GABRIEL TEODROS and LARRY MIZELL, JR. to weekday daytime slots; 5 - 7 AM for TEODROS, 1 - 4 PM for MIZELL

• LARRY MIZELL, JR. will become Dir./Editorial; GABRIEL TEODROS will become Assoc. MD

• The introduction of overnight AFROBEATS, a new specialty show focused on AFROBEATS music, hosted by SEATTLE DJ and musician LACE CADENCE

• The introduction of MECHANICAL BREAKDOWN, a new show focusing on dark wave and post-punk, hosted by long-time KEXP DJ SHARLESE METCALF

• ALBINA CABRERA will become co-host of KEXP’s modern LATIN music program, EL SONIDO, beginning in the fall, and will join the station full time as LATIN AMERICAN Content Producer

• KEXP welcomes REVEREND DOLLARS as a host of overnight

• STREET SOUNDS, KEXP’s weekly rap/hip-hop show, will be hosted by a rotating roster of DJs, to be introduced in the coming weeks

"KEXP's mission must be to serve our whole community," said KEXP Dir./Programming and morning host JOHN RICHARDS. "These programming changes reflect a big step in that direction, and one I hope will lead to even more Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) voices being centered on and off the air - not only at KEXP but also in other non-profits and media organizations in our city and beyond. The impact these hosts and creators will have in the lives of listeners will be incredible. These are some of the best DJs and curators I've ever heard, and their perspective and talent for bringing music into peoples' lives is truly unrivaled. With significant changes to our programming schedule and on our creative and content teams, KEXP and our community will only be stronger, more resilient, and more welcoming."

