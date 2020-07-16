Migos -Quavo, Takeoff, Offset (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ATLANTA based hip-hop group MIGOS has filed a lawsuit against their longtime attorney DAMIEN GRANDERSON for malpractice - charging excessive fees and not disclosing conflicts of interest, reports ROLLING STONE.

The lawsuit also alleges that GRANDERSON’s record first record deal on MIGOS behalf with 300 ENTERTAINMENT in 2017 was not in their best interest. The group is currently on CAPITOL RECORDS.

According to ROLLING STONE, the complaint also alleges that GRANDERSON concealed from the group that QUALITY CONTROL MUSIC (QCM) had an exclusive label deal with CAPITOL that allowed them to distribute all albums that QCM produced and that QCM was actually profiting more than the amount indicated in the documents GRANDERSON had given the group.

The suit does not specify an amount MIGOS is seeking other than millions of dollars. The groups publishing, merchandising, and performing rights deals are also cited in the lawsuit.

ROLLING STONE has more.

« see more Net News