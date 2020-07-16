Music Discovery

New data from EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL's THE INFINITE DIAL study looks at the 24% of Americans who say it is "very important" for them to keep up with new music, and the findings indicate that the group is skewed towards the young, with the percentage of those saying new music is "very important" to them declining with age: While 35% of the 12-34 demographic say it is "very important" to discover new music, 25% of the 35-54 group and ony 10% of those 55+ agree.

In the report, unveiled in a webinar by EDISON RESEARCH VP NICOLE BENIAMINI, 46% of new-music seekers are in the 12-34 group and 54% are 35+. Among the new-music seekers, 49% say they have listened to SPOTIFY in the past month, with 45% of those having a paid subscription. Over a third of the new-music seekers subscribe to SIRIUSXM.



As for new music discovery resources, YOUTUBE leads the list at 68%, with 47% saying friends and family and 46% saying AM/FM radio. YOUTUBE leads by a wide margin among 12-34 (72%, ahead of SPOTIFY at 51% and friends and family at 49%; video games are on the list at 23%); the gap narrows among 35-54s (YOUTUBE at 64%, AM/FM at 53%, FACEBOOK at 45%), and AM/FM takes the lead among those 55+ (70%, with YOUTUBE at 57% and friends and family at 53%). Among the 33% of Americans saying it is "not at all important" to keep up with new music, AM/FM tops the new music discovery list at 35%, followed by YOUTUBE and friends and family (both at 17%).

BENIAMINI said, “It’s surprising to see how high YOUTUBE ranks for music discovery among all ages. This new research gives us a better grasp of just how important online platforms are for music discovery, especially among those who value new music. And while AM/FM radio is not so much a place to ‘learn about new music,’ our data shows that it’s still a place to learn what the hits are.”



67% of the new-music seekers say they use headphones or earbuds for most of their audio listening, and 30% say all of their listening is private; dominant use of headphones crosses all demographics.



See the webinar here.

